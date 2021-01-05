HDFC comes through its investors’ expectations

Investors of mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) are an elated lot. The stock was the top gainer today in early trade with the share price rising nearly 2%.

In an update on December quarter, the mortgage lender said its disbursements grew by 26% year-on-year. For the first nine months of FY21, HDFC’s disbursements were 86% of the level in the comparable period of FY20. “We expect this to translate into low-to-mid teen AUM growth in individual loans for the quarter," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd wrote in a note.

For its investors, HDFC’s latest update is a confirmation of the lender’s resilience amid the pandemic. To be sure, one of the signs of a potential growth recovery for HDFC was already visible. Home sales in metro cities have surged in the December quarter. Registrations have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and even smaller cities have begun showing promise. While the debate on whether this trend would sustain is on, this improves the short-term prospects for lenders such as HDFC.

The lender’s position as the largest housing finance company has given it enough benefits. Its cost of funds has remained benign despite some of its peers seeing an increase in theirs. Borrowing from the bond market or even banks has been easy for HDFC given its rating and healthy balance sheet. Ergo, the lender won’t find it difficult to maintain spreads despite the downtrend in interest rates.

But here is a thread of caution. The outsized recovery in the December quarter is on the back of a general optimism due to the festival season. HDFC has also benefited from the boost the measures such as stamp duty reduction in some states has given to home sales. It remains to be seen whether the robust recovery sustains going ahead. Analysts believe that even if the speed of recovery falters, HDFC would be able to report superior growth rate through market share gain.

Worries over asset quality too are subdued among investors given that the lender has a large provisioning buffer anticipating stress ahead.

Shares of the lender have risen 26% in the last two months, outpacing that of the broad market. Much of the positive expectations seem to have been captured in the valuations.

Expecting robust performance from the largest player is logical. For HDFC, the real test is sustaining the growth rate for it to keep up the cheer.

