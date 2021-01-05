HDFC comes through its investors’ expectations

But here is a thread of caution. The outsized recovery in the December quarter is on the back of a general optimism due to the festival season. HDFC has also benefited from the boost the measures such as stamp duty reduction in some states has given to home sales. It remains to be seen whether the robust recovery sustains going ahead. Analysts believe that even if the speed of recovery falters, HDFC would be able to report superior growth rate through market share gain.