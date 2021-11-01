For HDFC, the best days are still ahead

Clearly, HDFC’s shares derive much of their premium valuation from this level of insurance against delinquency risks. As such, the lender has been able to keep a check on its defaults even during the pandemic. Bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2%, lower than most peers. In fact, on a sequential basis, HDFC showed a slight improvement in delinquency rates as is visible from the fall in gross bad loan ratio. Also, the stock of gross bad loans fell by 7% from the preceding quarter.