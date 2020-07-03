HDFC, its arms may play white knight soon amid covid-19

Considering HDFC is the market leader among housing finance companies, acquisitions could help valuations, which have taken a beating in reent months. The HDFC stock has fallen 23% from its February highs and currently trades at a multiple of 2.6 times its estimated book value for FY22. Analysts term valuations attractive at this level considering the lender’s asset quality metrics among peers. Analysts believe that the stock would re-rate faster than peers once the economy begins to unlock and demand returns slowly. HDFC is likely to benefit disproportionately given its strong capital and liquidity position. Acquisitions can boost growth, and hence valuations, too, especially if businesses are acquired cheap.