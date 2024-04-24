HDFC Life Insurance stock valuation needs a growth agent
Summary
- With flat growth in annual premium equivalent and a dip in the value of new business, HDFC Life's investors may need to rethink expectations as growth slows and valuations remain high
HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd’s performance for fiscal year 2024 (FY24) was rather uninspiring. The reported total annual premium equivalent (APE) was flat year-on-year. However, after adjusting for a non-recurring premium income of ₹1,000 crore from the previous year due to Union Budget changes regarding the taxation of maturity proceeds, FY24 APE growth was nearly 8% year-on-year, reaching ₹13,290 crore.