HDFC Life Insurance stock valuation needs a growth agent

Valuation metrics and stagnant growth

Another popular metric for valuing companies in most sectors, besides the price-to-earnings ratio, is the price-to-book value. For a life insurance company, the book value is substituted by embedded value. Simply put, embedded value is a total of adjusted book value and the present value of the future profit locked in existing policies. Based on FY24’s embedded value of ₹47,470 crore, HDFC Life’s shares quote at a multiple of 2.7x, which is not particularly cheap considering the near standstill in profit growth.