HDFC Life’s Q4 shows robust profitability; outlook foggy amid second wave

HDFC Life reported a 29% growth in its new business premium for the March quarter. The growth was broad based with both traditional savings and simple protection products doing well. On an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis, the insurer reported a 14% growth from the year ago period but a sequential growth of 34%. The insurer has been able to take advantage of the strong March month to get market share too as insurance products tend to sell the most given the motivation to save tax for the financial year. Market linked products too did well although the insurer is aiming to keep the share of these products in the overall book at around 20%. That said, growth in simpler protection products was tepid.

