HDFC Life’s quick turnaround in Q2 supports superior valuations

Investors for HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd have been anticipating a quick turnaround by the company and the private sector life insurer did not disappoint.

The life insurer reported an impressive 25.6% new business margin for the September quarter, the most important gauge of profitability for insurance companies. Value of new business also grew by a healthy 22% after a 43% plunge in the June quarter. This is likely to help the life insurer maintain its superiority versus its peers in the market. The life insurer’s stock has outperformed its peers so far this year on such expectations. The stock is down just 7.7% so far this year, compared with an 18% fall in SBI Life and 12% drop in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

The company said it has managed to nullify the contraction in business seen in the June quarter and all product segments showed growth in the September quarter. Therefore, for the first half of FY21, the insurer’s business grew by 2%. That compared with a contraction of 11% at the aggregate level for all private sector insurers put together for the period. “New business premium degrowth is behind us now. If the private sector settles at a flat growth (for FY21), it would be a good outcome and we would surely grow higher than the industry," said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of the company in a conference call.

While the management is unwilling to commit to a numerical outlook for this year, Padalkar has said that Indians are increasingly warming up to insurance amid a pandemic. At the same time, individuals are unwilling to pile on market linked products.

So it was not a surprise that unit linked plans didn’t perform well for the insurer. As such, HDFC Life management believes the bearish outlook on these products will continue for some more time. ULIPs are not margin friendly given a higher cost compared with simpler term plans. Ergo, HDFC Life is not willing to increase their share in the portfolio.

In contrast, The life insurer’s protection business continued to do well, registering a growth of 38% in the September quarter. The share of term plans was maintained at 9%. Since term plans are relatively simpler products, the share of term plans in online sales was the highest at 36%.

The covid-19 pandemic has also meant that products that include the disease have been in demand. HDFC Life had set aside ₹44 crore reserve to cater to specific claims related to covid-19. The management said it does not foresee a need to dip into this reserve as claims have been manageable as of now. However, it warned that in an evolving situation as the pandemic, there is a risk of claims rising in the coming months. So far, the company has received 480 individual claims towards covid-19 totalling ₹22 crore.

The quick normalisation of business may support the insurer’s stock from here on. HDFC Life’s share price ended 2% higher on Monday and trades about 4 times its estimated embedded value for FY22. This compares with multiple of 2 times for both SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.