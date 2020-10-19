HDFC Life’s quick turnaround in Q2 supports superior valuations

The company said it has managed to nullify the contraction in business seen in the June quarter and all product segments showed growth in the September quarter. Therefore, for the first half of FY21, the insurer’s business grew by 2%. That compared with a contraction of 11% at the aggregate level for all private sector insurers put together for the period. “New business premium degrowth is behind us now. If the private sector settles at a flat growth (for FY21), it would be a good outcome and we would surely grow higher than the industry," said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of the company in a conference call.