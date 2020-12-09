HDFC Life’s rich valuations need caution even as it retains top spot

Notwithstanding the latest growth numbers, HDFC Life’s share price didn’t move much on Wednesday. This brings us to the company’s valuations vis-a-vis its peers. The stock has surpassed its pre-covid highs and trades at a multiple of 4.4 times its estimated embedded value for FY22. Analysts believe rival SBI Life’s valuations look modest. The share price is still 11% down from its pre-covid highs and trades at a multiple of 2.3 times. Both SBI Life and HDFC Life reported the highest market share gains for November. Much of HDFC Life’s performance is already reflecting in the stock, according to analysts. From here on, investors would prefer to watch for sustainability of profit margins.