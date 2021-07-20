HDFC Life sees valuation under pressure as claims surge in Q1

Indeed, this reserve and the claims settled in the June quarter impacted the company’s growth as well as operating metrics. Return on embedded value moderated to 14.4%, leading to a slight moderation in embedded value expansion. Net profit at ₹302 crore for the quarter was down 33% from a year ago. To be sure, the management had indicated that the impact of the pandemic on claims would be felt and had also created a covid reserve in FY21. Analysts believe that the high excess mortality reserve may prevent a further hit to growth and profits in the coming quarters. That said, the prospect of big claims would weigh on business growth.

