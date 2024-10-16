HDFC Life continues to struggle with margin pain
Summary
- An analysis of the annualised premium equivalent (APE) for Q2FY25 shows the adverse new business profile, including product mix and higher policy benefits, may be putting pressure on the value of new business (VNB) margin.
A key takeaway from the September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is that pressure on value of new business (VNB) margin continues. VNB margin came in at 24.4% in Q2FY25, down sequentially and year-on-year. An analysis of the annualised premium equivalent (APE) for Q2FY25 shows the adverse new business profile, including product mix and higher policy benefits, may be putting pressure on the margin. The overall APE grew 26.6% year-on-year in Q2FY25, but VNB rose 17.5%. The impact of the new business profile was ₹80 crore in Q2FY25 versus ₹40 crore in Q1FY25. This is the key monitorable going forward.