HDFC Life continues to struggle with margin pain

Comfortable solvency ratio

The solvency ratio measures the financial soundness of an insurer and its ability to pay claims. It indicates the value of life insurance that can be sold by an insurance company, and is similar to the capital adequacy ratio for banks. It was at 181% at the end of Q2FY25, which is comfortably above the prescribed regulatory limit of 150%. After Q2FY25, the company raised subordinated debt of ₹1,000 crore, which further increased the solvency ratio to 192%. The company raised funds as it has been working with an internal threshold of 180%, higher than the regulatory limit, which is a prudent thing to do.