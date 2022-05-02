HDFC puts up a good show in March quarter

The housing financing company has done well on some fronts in the March quarter (Q4FY22) results. For instance, net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and expended, rose by 14.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,601 crore, higher than ₹4,380 crore that broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher had estimated. HDFC’s NII growth was led by a 15% y-o-y increase in assets under management (AUM) to ₹653,902 crore as at FY22 end. Individual loans, which formed 79% of the AUM, fared well, reporting 17% y-o-y growth (on an AUM basis).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}