HDFC raises ₹25,000 crore in India’s largest rupee bond issue
The fundraise comes in the run up to its merger with banking arm HDFC Bank. It has raised ₹25,000 crore in non-convertible debentures carrying a coupon of 7.97%.
MUMBAI : Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) on Thursday said it has raised ₹25,000 crore in 10-year bonds, dubbing it “India’s largest rupee bond issuance".
