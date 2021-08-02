How provisions helped HDFC survive the second wave

Recall that the June quarter of FY21, mostly under a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the first wave of the pandemic, had witnessed loan growth deceleration to 11%. It is clear that widespread regional lockdowns due to the second wave this time around hit HDFC’s disbursements. After the highest ever monthly disbursements in March, the months of April and May saw a sharp fall, according to the lender.

