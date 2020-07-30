HDFC’s valuations at risk as covid-19 tosses growth out

India’s largest non-bank mortgage lender has dodged many a crisis in the past including the morbidities that came from the prolonged troubles of the real estate sector. But covid-19 pandemic has left a deep mark on HDFC Ltd’s balance sheet.

The lender had to set aside ₹1,199 crore provisions towards covid-19 related risks which pulled its net profit down 5% year-on-year. While provisions may be painful, they are necessary when a pandemic is raging and so this is not the factor worrying investors.

The trouble is that HDFC is not able to push loans like it used to before and at the same time it cannot collect repayments because of the moratorium. Lot of this is also because of the lockdown restrictions which are now more localised after the national lockdown was lifted. For the first time in a long while, the lender’s loan book growth came largely from non-individual book. This formed 83% of incremental disbursements during the June quarter while individual loans formed just 17%. Non-individual growth helped keep overall loan growth at 12% year-on-year.

Even more painful is that unlike its banking peers including its own subsidiary HDFC Bank, the mortgage lender has not seen a sharp drop in moratorium levels. As of June end, 22.6% of its assets under management (AUM) was under moratorium, down from 27% as of end March. Earlier this week, HDFC’s chairman Deepak Parekh had implored the Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das at an event to not extend the moratorium period beyond August. While Parekh’s pitch was that moratorium is being misused, the impact on the balance sheet is clear. HDFC and many other non-bank lenders would bleed if moratorium gets extended. As such, loan growth is hard to come by especially from real estate which is already in deep slowdown.

The mortgage lender has assured that it has lent to top-rated corporate borrowers during the quarter. But it will leave no gap unfilled to meet covid-19 risks. The lender has plans to raise ₹14000 crore capital to buffer against future risks.

Considering the enviable track record of the lender, HDFC is bound to find it much easier than others to raise money. This should give confidence to investors.

That aside, the picture on growth is not favourable. The true impact on asset quality is shrouded by moratorium. Meanwhile, as the lender pivots towards innovative ways to reach borrowers moving to digital sourcing, its loan disbursement growth may not resemble the past.

