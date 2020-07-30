HDFC’s valuations at risk as covid-19 tosses growth out

Even more painful is that unlike its banking peers including its own subsidiary HDFC Bank, the mortgage lender has not seen a sharp drop in moratorium levels. As of June end, 22.6% of its assets under management (AUM) was under moratorium, down from 27% as of end March. Earlier this week, HDFC’s chairman Deepak Parekh had implored the Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das at an event to not extend the moratorium period beyond August. While Parekh’s pitch was that moratorium is being misused, the impact on the balance sheet is clear. HDFC and many other non-bank lenders would bleed if moratorium gets extended. As such, loan growth is hard to come by especially from real estate which is already in deep slowdown.