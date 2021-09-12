HDFC set for faster growth even as provisions buttress valuation

HDFC's home loan disbursement grew 14% month-on-month in July, analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said

In this context, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) is set to see a boost in loan growth in the current and the coming quarters. As such, India’s largest non-bank home loan financier had indicated that disbursements will rise once the curbs imposed because of the second wave are lifted.