HDFC shows swift recovery from pandemic with an upbeat outlook

Increased discipline of repayment among borrowers meant that provisioning needs will now be lower. Proactive lump sum provisioning towards pandemic risks in the June quarter also saved HDFC from setting aside too much money in the September quarter. Ergo, provisions dropped to less than a third of the June quarter to ₹436 crore. That does not mean the mortgage lender is sitting on less insurance against risks. HDFC has ₹1200 crore specifically towards covid-19 and rising collections efficiencies indicate that it would suffice. The lender seems to have seen stronger recovery from the pandemic’s blow than it had anticipated before. Indeed, back in July chief executive officer Keki Mistry had said that collection efficiencies may reach pre-covid levels by January 2021. However, collections have already improved vastly by September. It also means that HDFC would be able to keep its historic gross bad loan ratios intact. For the September quarter, the lender’s gross bad loans were 1.81% of total loans taking into account the standstill on bad loan recognition given by the Supreme Court due to an ongoing petition. What’s more is that Mistry does not expect restructuring requests from customers to be significant.