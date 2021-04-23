India’s largest housing finance company and one of its competitors have joined hands to co-lend at a time when home loans are the strongest growing segment in retail loan portfolio.

HDFC Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) through a partnership will provide retail home loans, something that is the mainstay of these lenders.

In the arrangement, Indiabulls Housing Finance would originate these loans, of which 20% would be retained by it and 80% would reflect on HDFC’s balance sheet. The motivation behind this arrangement is the former’s efforts in becoming an asset-light company.

For HDFC, this is an additional avenue to boost loan growth. The mortgage lender’s balance sheet heft has meant that it has weathered the protracted slowdown in real estate as well as the pandemic’s effects so far.

Its superior loan underwriting process has kept delinquencies low. That said, HDFC has seen its loan growth drop over time. On an assets under management basis, the lender’s growth was down to 9% in the December quarter from 15% five years ago.

The lender needs to expand its reach, which it can do by way of this partnership.

It seems like the partnership essentially holds more benefits for Indiabulls Housing Finance. Not only does the lender get to benefit from HDFC’s low cost of funds, but it would also get access to superior risk management and underwriting processes.

“For IHFL, the partnership is in line with its strategy to pursue an asset-light growth, and will lend further credibility to the quality of its lending origination," wrote analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a note.

Running low on capital, the lender will get much-needed access to growth without needing to fund it, analysts added.

While this may look like a win-win for both parties, a key component is risk and asset quality. Sharing of risks needs to be spelled out clearly by both the lenders.

Since Indiabulls Housing Finance would originate the loans, risk assessment needs close monitoring. For HDFC to keep its pristine asset quality intact, the lender will need to be cautious on the quality of loans it takes on through Indiabulls.

For now, joining hands for growth looks profitable for both the lenders.

