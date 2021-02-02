HDFC’s growth recovery should impress but stress shows its head

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) has been consistently better than peers on asset quality to the benefit of its investors. In FY21 so far too, the lender has managed to maintain its asset quality but not without challenges.

For the December quarter, its stage 3 assets or delinquencies rose 6% sequentially, an indication of incremental stress albeit small. Adjusted to the judicial standstill on asset recognition, HDFC’s gross bad loan ratio stood at 1.91% of its loans for the December quarter. This is far higher than 0.75% a year ago. The troubled asset pile has risen 57% year-on-year given the impact of the pandemic. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd pointed out that the rise in stage 2 assets indicates the lender may have restructured loans.

Understandably, much of this stress has come from the non-individual book because of stressed developers. Given that the secured individual loans form a lion’s share of HDFC’s portfolio, the overall impact of stress has been limited.

The individual book has stood the test of time with delinquencies negligible. Even so, stage 3 assets form 2.3% of total asset book, which is 69 basis points higher from a year ago period. Improving collections every month has helped the lender maintain asset quality. Collections have risen to 97.6% for individual loans and are close to pre-pandemic levels. Given the lower than anticipated stress, the lender’s provisions have reduced year-on-year. For the December quarter, HDFC set aside RS 594 crore as provisions, 80% lower than the year ago period. That said, the company holds provisions nearly double than what is required by regulation, it said.

The lender’s shares have risen 3% in the past one month after its update on operating metrics on 5 January cheered investors.

Indeed, the lender wins over peers on growth recovery. Retail loan disbursements rose 26% year-on-year. On an asset under management (AUM) basis though, the lender reported a 10% growth in retail and 7% in its non-individual book. These are levels far lower than what HDFC has been historically clocking every quarter. But HDFC’s focus on affordable housing may come to its aid here. Given that the budget has extended the tax deduction benefit on affordable housing loans, the lender is likely to see continued growth here.

While growth has improved despite the pandemic’s impact, the lender still has a long road ahead for complete recovery. After gaining 23% in the past three months, HDFC shares trade at a 4.4 times estimated book value for FY22.

