HDFC’s growth recovery should impress but stress shows its head

The individual book has stood the test of time with delinquencies negligible. Even so, stage 3 assets form 2.3% of total asset book, which is 69 basis points higher from a year ago period. Improving collections every month has helped the lender maintain asset quality. Collections have risen to 97.6% for individual loans and are close to pre-pandemic levels. Given the lower than anticipated stress, the lender’s provisions have reduced year-on-year. For the December quarter, HDFC set aside RS 594 crore as provisions, 80% lower than the year ago period. That said, the company holds provisions nearly double than what is required by regulation, it said.

