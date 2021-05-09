Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >HDFC’s premium valuation gets credence from Q4 show, outlook

HDFC’s premium valuation gets credence from Q4 show, outlook

HDFC had an edge against its peers as it set aside 1,274 crore as provisions during the March quarter.
3 min read . 09 May 2021 Aparna Iyer

Lower interest rates and a drop in real estate prices enabled home purchases

In all respects, the fourth quarter of FY21 was a blockbuster one for the housing market and by extension for home loan lenders.

The stamp duty cut in selected states was nearing deadline, prompting Indians to close purchase deals fast in order to take advantage of lower taxes. Besides these, lower interest rates and a drop in house prices too were compelling reasons to clinch that home purchase.

