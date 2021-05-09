HDFC’s premium valuation gets credence from Q4 show, outlook

HDFC’s premium valuation gets credence from Q4 show, outlook3 min read . 09 May 2021
Lower interest rates and a drop in real estate prices enabled home purchases
In all respects, the fourth quarter of FY21 was a blockbuster one for the housing market and by extension for home loan lenders.
The stamp duty cut in selected states was nearing deadline, prompting Indians to close purchase deals fast in order to take advantage of lower taxes. Besides these, lower interest rates and a drop in house prices too were compelling reasons to clinch that home purchase.
