Heady cocktail makes equities tipsy
Summary
- The spike in global crude oil prices is a key risk for Indian stock markets currently. On the other hand, forecast of above-average rainfall during June-September augurs well
An unsavory combination of factors is spoiling the risk appetite of equity investors, leading to profit booking at new highs. In the past week, benchmark indices Nifty50 and the S&P BSE Sensex have declined over 2% each. During the same time, the fear gauge, Nifty volatility index (VIX), has risen 11%, indicating discomfort among stock market participants.