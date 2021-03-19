Here's what could prick the equity market's complacency bubble

“After the recent correction, Powell’s comments on inflation do calm nerves of the investors. So, yes, complacency may increase, but whether this comfort will last would depend on what happens to corporate earnings growth, especially in the backdrop of volatile oil prices. We have seen raw material price for many sectors rise and some of them have also raised prices to avoid margin compression. So, March quarter earnings will give us a fair idea of how inflation is panning out," said an analyst with a multi-national broking house requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}