Hero awaits demand revival after tough Q3

To be sure, Hero MotoCorp’s shares have underperformed its peers in the past one year due to a confluence of factors. For one, the entry level segment, where Hero has a sizeable presence, has seen more disruption than the premium segment. “Also, its peers benefit from the sizeable export volumes compared with Hero’s export volume of only about 5% of total volumes. Further, the company does not have a presence in the high-margin 3W segment as is not the case with Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor," said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities Ltd.

