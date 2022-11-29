Hero banks on bold intent, but ride rough2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 12:20 AM IST
Investors have welcomed Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s decision to raise ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters from 1 December. The automaker’s shares rose by almost 3% on Monday on NSE. The price hike will range up to ₹1,500 per model and the quantum of increase will vary depending on the models and markets.