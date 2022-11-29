Hero banks on bold intent, but ride rough

The K-shaped recovery that the automobile industry has seen, in which demand for the entry-level segment got beaten is one factor that has weighed on sentiments for the Hero stock. In the past year, shares of Hero have underperformed the sectoral index Nifty Auto. “The Street is currently not pricing in the recovery in Hero’s entry segment two-wheeler volume, which can come on the back of improving rural incomes," pointed out Baxi. Replacement demand would act as a trigger for Hero, but Baxi does not expect volumes to touch FY19 levels before FY25.