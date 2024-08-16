Hero MotoCorp needs 125cc to stay in the fast lane
Summary
- Hero MotoCorp is targeting the fast-growing premium 125cc segment with the Xtreme 125R launch. Despite positive feedback, the company faces challenges in reclaiming its pre-pandemic peak sales volume, particularly amid rising competition from Bajaj Auto.
Hero MotoCorp’s June quarter earnings, while decent, couldn’t outshine investor concerns as its shares tumbled 3% on Wednesday. A 4% sequential dip in average selling price (ASP) raised eyebrows, especially against the backdrop of rival Bajaj Auto’s price stability. However, note that Bajaj derives about 15% of its volumes from three-wheelers that are priced at about 2x-3x of a two-wheeler, so to that extent, the comparison is skewed.