Hero MotoCorp finds it hard to speed up in tough environment
The sequential rise of 254 basis points (bps) in Q3 gross margin to 30.6% did not translate to commensurate improvement at the Ebitda level.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s record gross profit per vehicle in the December quarter (Q3FY23) was not enough to lift investor sentiments. Shares of the company closed 1.4% lower on Wednesday while the benchmark Nifty50 index was up 0.85%.
