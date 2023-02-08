Hero MotoCorp finds it hard to speed up in tough environment

Overall, while softening raw material costs and price hikes would aid margin expansion, volume growth is paramount. Hero primarily caters to the entry level segment and the company notes green shoots in rural demand recovery. However, rural still lags urban. “As of now, there is nothing concrete in terms of strategy as to how Hero will ramp up its volume and thus regain the lost market share, which largely hinges on rural demand recovery," said Varun Baxi, an analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities. In January, Hero’s two-wheeler volumes declined by 9.5% sequentially to 3,56,690 units. The company noted premiumization has been a trend and is accordingly strengthening its 125cc portfolio. The XTEC variants are seeing good traction.