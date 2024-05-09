Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Hero MotoCorp gears up for strong growth led by product mix, EV push

Hero MotoCorp gears up for strong growth led by product mix, EV push

Manvi Agarwal

  • Hero's existing product mix is less vulnerable to EV threats. Nonetheless, the company is actively expanding its EV portfolio, with new launches expected in the first half of FY25

Hero Moto stands to gain from strong domestic demand from urban and rural areas, as well as upcoming product launches and enhancements to the distribution network.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s results for the three months ended March (Q4FY24) had quite a few bright spots.

For one, a richer product mix contributed to a 4.6% year-on-year growth in the company’s average realization, reaching 68,373. Sales volume surged 9.6%, driven by a 10.3% increase in motorcycles, which made up 93% of total volumes, with the remainder coming from scooters. Consequently, overall revenue growth stood at 14.6% in Q4, totalling 9,519 crore.

Additionally, lower raw material costs facilitated an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin expansion of approximately 130 basis points to 14.3%, despite the negative impact of electric vehicle (EV) related spending. Effectively, this meant absolute Ebitda growth at 25.5% was faster than revenue growth.

For Hero Moto, the new fiscal year has begun on a strong note, setting the stage for double-digit revenue growth for FY25. In April, volume growth stood at almost 35%, bolstered by wedding season demand.

Factors that are expected to aid growth this year include strong domestic demand from urban and rural areas, as well as upcoming product launches and enhancements to the distribution network.

The management is optimistic about the gradual recovery in rural markets, particularly given the normal monsoon forecast for FY25.

Read This: Two-wheeler makers see first-time & rural buyers come back in FY25

With its strong presence in the 100-110cc segment, Hero Moto stands to benefit the most from any rebound in rural market. Furthermore, its existing product mix is less susceptible to the threat of EVs, as only 7% of its sales come from scooters, and its core 100cc motorcycles are less likely to be displaced by EVs.

Read More: EV policy can recharge competition in auto sector

Having said that, Hero is actively expanding its EV portfolio, with new launches expected in the first half of FY25. Notably, Hero is one of the top three players in the two-wheeler EV market in India.

The company’s differentiated focus on premiumization should also drive profitable growth. Additionally, Hero aims to boost volumes and expand its market share with new product launches in the foreseeable future, having earmarked a capital expenditure of 1,000-1,500 crore for FY25.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Hero Moto to deliver a volume CAGR of 9% over FY24-26E, driven by new launches in 125cc, scooters and premium segments; a ramp-up in exports. “Hero Moto will also benefit from a gradual rural recovery, given strong brand equity in the economy and executive segments," said Motilal’s analysts.

Meanwhile, post Q4 results, Hero’s shares are up nearly 7%, taking the gains so far in 2024 to about 16%.

Going forward, investors should be cautious of potential slower-than-anticipated growth in domestic two-wheeler demand and sudden increases in commodity prices, which could impact profitability.

