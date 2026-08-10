Hero MotoCorp gains speed as premium bikes, EVs fuel Q1

While Hero’s shares have gained just 2% so far in 2026, they are up 28% over the past year. While the company’s revenue and volume momentum may persist, near-term margin pressures are expected. PL Capital has assigned a target price of ₹6,000 for the stock, valuing the core business at 16x P/E, based on FY28 estimates, and its stake in Hero Fincorp at ₹55 and Ather Energy at ₹429.