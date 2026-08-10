Hero MotoCorp gains speed as premium bikes, EVs fuel Q1

Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s stock has risen 6% in the past two trading sessions to ₹5,890, after the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings beat Street estimates despite a standalone gross margin contraction of 475 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 297bps sequentially to 28.5%.
The war in West Asia triggered inflationary spikes across oil and gas, freight, foreign exchange, and core raw materials, including steel, aluminium, and precious metals. To cope, Hero has implemented a cumulative blended price hike of about 4.5% across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio since late February, and early double-digit increases for its electric vehicle (EV) variants.