Hero MotoCorp gains speed as premium bikes, EVs fuel Q1

Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s stock has risen 6% in the past two trading sessions to ₹5,890, after the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings beat Street estimates despite a standalone gross margin contraction of 475 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 297bps sequentially to 28.5%.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s stock has risen 6% in the past two trading sessions to ₹5,890, after the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings beat Street estimates despite a standalone gross margin contraction of 475 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 297bps sequentially to 28.5%.
The war in West Asia triggered inflationary spikes across oil and gas, freight, foreign exchange, and core raw materials, including steel, aluminium, and precious metals. To cope, Hero has implemented a cumulative blended price hike of about 4.5% across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio since late February, and early double-digit increases for its electric vehicle (EV) variants.
The war in West Asia triggered inflationary spikes across oil and gas, freight, foreign exchange, and core raw materials, including steel, aluminium, and precious metals. To cope, Hero has implemented a cumulative blended price hike of about 4.5% across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio since late February, and early double-digit increases for its electric vehicle (EV) variants.
Accelerated cost savings under its internal Leap programme and operating leverage offered some cushion, curtailing June-quarter Ebitda margin drop to 114bps on-year and 122bps sequentially to 13.3%. Core ICE portfolio Ebitda margin rose 90bps sequentially to 15.9%. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, while one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Revenues surged 36% on-year to ₹13,000 crore, aided by 23% volume growth to 1.68 million units. Premiumization across the portfolio, driven by a shift in mix towards EVs, scooters, and premium variants, contributed a positive mix benefit of 8%. The overall core ICE portfolio grew 21% in Q1, backing the 151% EV growth. Core motorcycle (ICE) volume grew 17% to 1.48 million units.
Pole position
In the 100cc category, Hero’s market share stood at a formidable 85.8%. The Deluxe 125cc segment’s share rose steeply to 17.8% from 12.8% a year ago. Hero's VIDA EV brand expanded its market share to 10.9%, with revenue now contributing about 5% of the total mix.
Management noted that EV inventory is just 2-3 days, indicating strong pent-up demand, and plans to expand EV capacity to 45,000 units per month by the end of FY27, from 30,000 units per month currently.
The parts, accessories, and merchandise segment, a 13% revenue contributor, grew by 30%. The company is investing ₹750 crore to more than double handling capacity in the segment. Export volume jumped 63% on-year, with market share rising 110bps to 6.8%.
While Hero’s shares have gained just 2% so far in 2026, they are up 28% over the past year. While the company’s revenue and volume momentum may persist, near-term margin pressures are expected. PL Capital has assigned a target price of ₹6,000 for the stock, valuing the core business at 16x P/E, based on FY28 estimates, and its stake in Hero Fincorp at ₹55 and Ather Energy at ₹429.