Hero Moto’s Q2 comeback puts it back in the race

Ananya Roy is the founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser. She is a CFA charter-holder as well as an MBA in Finance from IIM with an engineering background from NIT. She brings more than a decade of investment and fund management experience, ranging from building indexes to fund management and private equity investments. She brings a holistic view to managing investments from her prior experience at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar. She pens her views on the economy, regulations, personal finance, and stock markets. She enjoys losing herself during deep-dives into industry analysis and company fundamentals. She also writes for Moneycontrol, Economic Times, and Financial Express.