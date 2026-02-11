Hero MotoCorp is in fast lane after a good Q3
Management expects double-digit growth for the two-wheeler industry in Q4 and high single-digit growth for FY27, with Hero aiming to outperform the industry.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd delivered a solid December quarter (Q3FY26), with standalone revenue rising 21% year-on-year to ₹12,328 crore. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin expanded 22 basis points (bps) to 14.68%, despite investments in its electric vehicle (EV) business.