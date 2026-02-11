Hero MotoCorp is in fast lane after a good Q3

To be sure, Hero does face a big risk from intensifying competition across scooters, EVs and premium motorcycles. If it can sustain its transition toward premiumization, electrification and exports; and execute well on EV scale-up while managing costs, future earnings growth is likely to be healthier and margin more durable than in the past. The Hero stock now trades at 20 times its FY27 estimated EPS (earnings per share), as per Bloomberg, which looks reasonable, provided the company is able to maintain the sales momentum once the GST-led benefits fade.