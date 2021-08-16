Hero MotoCorp records a dull Q1; recovery hinges on demand uptick

Hero’s strong point has been the domestic market, unlike peers such as Bajaj Auto Ltd or TVS Motor Co. Ltd, which have a larger exports component. However, this has come to bite the firm as exports have buoyed the earnings of its peers. Analysts have flagged concerns over tepid demand, expected to continue putting pressure on Hero. In the entry and mid-level segments, where Hero has a strong presence, the sales pressure has been much more. This has been hurting the sales volumes of Hero more than that of its peers.

