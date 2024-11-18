Hero Motocorp’s ride may be easy
Summary
- The company finds itself in a sweet spot to benefit from the expected rural recovery and the company’s various product launches.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s shares are down 26% from its 52-week high of ₹6,246.25 per share on 24 September. It appears that the stock, too, has been suffering due to the general downturn in the stock market as there is no other apparent reason. For the past two quarters, the two-wheeler maker has clocked the highest ever quarterly standalone revenue and profit after tax. Hero’s retail market share, too, as per Vahan data, is up in the September quarter (Q2FY25) to 31.6% from 31.1% in Q1.