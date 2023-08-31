Hero MotoCorp’s new launches promising, but yet to accelerate1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM IST
In the past three months, Hero has introduced three new premium motorcycles—Xtreme 160R 4V, Harley-Davidson X440 and Karizma XMR.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s efforts to expand its offerings in the premium segment are steps in the right direction. After all, the demand weakness in the entry level two-wheeler segment, which the automaker primarily caters to, has been a substantial cause of concern.
