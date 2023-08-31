Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s efforts to expand its offerings in the premium segment are steps in the right direction. After all, the demand weakness in the entry level two-wheeler segment, which the automaker primarily caters to, has been a substantial cause of concern.

In the past three months, Hero has introduced three new premium motorcycles—Xtreme 160R 4V, Harley-Davidson X440 and Karizma XMR. The company has relaunched the Karizma in India and named it Karizma XMR. This vehicle is in the 210cc category and is available at an introductory price of ₹172,900 on an ex-showroom basis.

“The 200-250 cc is a niche segment with a market size of 5,000-6,000 units per month. Bajaj Auto remains a dominant company in this segment with the presence of other companies including Suzuki and Yamaha," said Aniket Mhatre, institutional analyst, HDFC Securities. While the Karizma XMR has some unique features, it remains to be seen how successful it will be in this category, given strong competition and weak brand presence of Hero in the premium segment, he added.

Hero’s history of new product launches has not been particularly encouraging. Thus, the volume trajectory of Hero’s new models needs to be closely wat-ched. On the bright side, Harley-Davidson X440 has received more than 25,000 bookings. The deliveries are yet to be made and if the vehicle garners traction, it may support Hero stock, which has had a bumpy ride in 2023 so far, rising by 7% versus the 24% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

As such, profit margins could be hurt owing to the impact of higher advertisement expenses given the new launches. Even so, the launch of premium vehicles should aid Hero’s margin and realization in the long run.

Meanwhile, the company is likely to announce wholesale volume numbers for August today. Analysts expect a sequential improvement from 391,310 units clocked in July, helped by the festival season. However, on a year-on-year basis, Hero’s volume could drop from the 462,608 units seen in August 2022.

Hereon, it is crucial that the rural market recovery gathers adequate momentum to support Hero’s volume growth, which in turn would aid in regaining the lost market share.

For perspective, Hero’s wholesale two-wheeler market share dropped to 32% in the June quarter versus 37% in FY21, according to Jefferies India. Here, to a large extent, how the monsoon pans out would determine the progress in recovery.

