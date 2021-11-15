Hero MotoCorp’s Q2 gets a boost from better realizations

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said Hero MotoCorp has a low vulnerability to EVs as it gets just 8% of volumes from scooters. The core 100cc motorcycle business is less prone to EV disruption and the company is a good proxy on the rural market recovery, with a stronghold in the 100cc motorcycle segment. "They are building in a 12% volume CAGR in the domestic market over FY22-24, while they expect to build in revenue and earnings CAGRs of 14% and 18%, respectively, over FY22-24 with healthy FCF (free cash flow) generations."