Hero Motocorp’s Q2 results fine but festival sales critical to stock fortunes

Of course, the coming festival season sales and beyond is essential for the revenue growth to sustain. “Hero has outperformed other OEM in the past 5 months due to better supply management and large rural franchisee, however, 2W sales have started seen moderation due to drying up of pent up demand leads to inventory built up in the system which may impact dispatches in the subsequent months," said analysts at Dolat Capital Markets in a client note immediately after the results. The management commentary has said that based on early estimates the momentum is expected to continue in the festival season, which is good.