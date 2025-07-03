All about that BaaS: Can a new business model help Hero MotoCorp turn the EV tide?
The company recently launched its first electric two-wheeler under the battery-as-a-service model, but intense competition and persistent losses in the segment mean it could take years just to break even.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s launch of its first electric two-wheeler (E2W) under the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model will significantly reduce the entry barrier for the segment and perhaps help expand the market. The BaaS model offers a substantial drop in the purchase cost and variable charges based on the customer's actual usage. Yet, with the intense competition and persistent losses in the E2W segment, it could take the company a few years just to break even.