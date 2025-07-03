Yet, June quarter (Q1FY26) volumes declined by 11% to 1.37 million units, dragged down by the performance in the first two months. While the two-wheeler market remains strong thanks to strong rural demand, Hero continues to lose market share. In the eight quarters to Q4FY25, its market share declined by about 910 basis points (bps) to 41.5% in motorcycles and 620 bps to 28% in two-wheelers. However, volumes may increase with the 100 bps reduction in the repo rate, which reduces the cost of financing. Note that about 63% of FY25 sales were through financing.