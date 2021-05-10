Second wave could make the ride bumpier for Hero Motocorp

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Analysts see the firm’s tie-ups in the recent past such as with Harley-Davidson and Gogoro Inc. for electric vehicles (EVs) should be beneficial in the coming quarters
Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s Q4 numbers do have some things to cheer about, no doubt. With sales realizations improving, the operating metrics exceeded the Street’s expectations. But this could not quite prop up the stock, which dipped 1.8% on Friday.
Challenges are plenty on the road ahead. With covid-19 roiling the markets, volume growth is likely to skid in the coming months.