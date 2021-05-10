Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Second wave could make the ride bumpier for Hero Motocorp

Second wave could make the ride bumpier for Hero Motocorp

Investors will again be banking on the annual monsoon for two-wheeler demand to revive as May and June could see sales decline due to partial lockdowns in several states. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
2 min read . 12:37 AM IST Clifford Alvares

Analysts see the firm’s tie-ups in the recent past such as with Harley-Davidson and Gogoro Inc. for electric vehicles (EVs) should be beneficial in the coming quarters

Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s Q4 numbers do have some things to cheer about, no doubt. With sales realizations improving, the operating metrics exceeded the Street’s expectations. But this could not quite prop up the stock, which dipped 1.8% on Friday.

Challenges are plenty on the road ahead. With covid-19 roiling the markets, volume growth is likely to skid in the coming months.

