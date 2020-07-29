Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd have risen 43% since majority shareholder, Barings Private Equity Asia, said it plans to acquire minority shares and delist the company. Investors tend to demand their pound of flesh in such instances, and Hexaware’s delisting will be no exception.

The company’s recently announced June quarter results give minority investors another strong reason to stock their ground. Hexaware’s revenues fell just 0.9% sequentially in the June quarter, despite a 10% exposure to the troubled travel and transportation vertical. What makes this remarkable is that most other mid-sized IT companies reported revenues declines of 5-7%.

What’s more, Hexaware made some drastic cost cuts, which resulted in a 14% sequential jump in operating profit. “The strong margin beat was led by headcount reduction (6% quarter-on-quarter)," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note to clients.

Of course, it remains to be seen how much of this is sustainable; however, a strong showing does raise hopes of investors. And the fact that this comes in the middle of the delisting process may just increase the resolve of minority shareholders to demand a relatively higher exit price.

Barings had initially indicated an offer price of Rs285 per share. But as analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services pointed out in a note at the time, this results in fairly low valuation multiples, especially when compared to previous large transactions. The previous two transactions in the last year, involving deals in NIIT Technologies Ltd and Mindtree Ltd, were at roughly 2.1 times trailing 12-month revenues.

In stark contrast, Barings’ indicative offer valued Hexaware at only 1.5 times trailing revenues and at about 12 times trailing profits. Assuming a valuation multiple similar to last year’s deals, the acquisition price would be upwards of Rs400 per share. Hexaware shares currently trade at Rs372 a piece. Its valuations have risen to about 16 times trailing earnings, compared to less than 12 times before the delisting announcement. While further upside may be limited, it does look like an eventual delisting, if it goes through, will be at a price closer to the current market price, rather than Barings’ indicated offer price.

