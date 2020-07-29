Hexaware gives investors another reason to 'demand' their pound of flesh

In stark contrast, Barings’ indicative offer valued Hexaware at only 1.5 times trailing revenues and at about 12 times trailing profits. Assuming a valuation multiple similar to last year’s deals, the acquisition price would be upwards of Rs400 per share. Hexaware shares currently trade at Rs372 a piece. Its valuations have risen to about 16 times trailing earnings, compared to less than 12 times before the delisting announcement. While further upside may be limited, it does look like an eventual delisting, if it goes through, will be at a price closer to the current market price, rather than Barings’ indicated offer price.