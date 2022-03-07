Metal stocks are moving against the tide amid the broader stock market slump. The Nifty Metals index has gained by 11% year-to-date (YTD), outperforming other sectoral indices.

Metal prices have risen, with aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange increasing by 37% YTD (till 4 March). Aluminium production is energy intensive and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has also led to a surge in global energy prices.

View Full Image Reaping benefits

Prices are also getting fuelled on concerns of the impact of sanctions on Russia, which produces roughly 6% of global aluminium. This has been a big trigger for shares of aluminium producing companies, such as Hindalco Industries Ltd. YTD, Hindalco’s shares have appreciated by 30% vis-à-vis around 10% fall in the Nifty500 index.

“We raise Hindalco’s FY23-24 Ebitda by 3-8% and earnings per share by 5-11%, factoring higher aluminium prices, partly offset by higher costs. We see Hindalco’s aluminium Ebitda/tonne (including alumina) of $1,388/$1,577 in FY23/FY24 versus $1,245 in 9MFY22 and $400-600 in FY17-21," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report.

On the other hand, Hindalco expects production costs to rise by 9.5% sequentially in the March quarter (Q4FY22) because of higher e-auction coal prices. However, the company is relatively better positioned as it sources a significant portion of coal from Coal India Ltd (CIL).

In Q3, Hindalco obtained about 60% of its coal requirements from CIL linkages, 26% through CIL’s e-auction, 9% through its own mines and 4-5% from imports.

“With the bulk of coal coming from CIL linkages at notified prices, Hindalco should suffer lower energy cost inflation than a thermal-powered smelter sourcing fuel at global prices," Jefferies’ analysts said.

Meanwhile, Hindalco’s overseas subsidiary, Novelis Inc., continues to experience strong demand across automotive, beverage cans, and aerospace industries. The ongoing war might not have any material near-term impact on the Novelis business, Ravi Sodah, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, said.

Even so, the rise in the price of aluminium could drive working capital requirements higher.

To be sure, there are concerns for the Hindalco stock. “Lesser availability of coal in the domestic market is a key risk," added Sodah.

Also, when the ongoing crisis eases, there is a possibility of aluminium prices correcting, which may bring a reality check for investors eventually

