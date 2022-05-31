The information technology (IT) sector’s ongoing battle with high attrition has worked in favour of Info Edge (India) Ltd. The company’s flagship recruitment platform, Naukri, reported 74% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in Q4FY22 billing. This platform contributed more than 85% to the total billing in the recruitment solutions segment.

The outlook for this vertical remains strong given that IT companies are on a hiring spree to meet robust demand. For instance, large-cap IT services provider Infosys Ltd plans to hire more than 50,000 freshers in FY23.

View Full Image On a high

Recruitment in non-IT sectors is also bouncing back.

In a post earnings call with the analysts on Monday, the Info Edge management said that it is seeing recovery across segments such as hospitality and travel. The management’s upbeat commentary drove up the stock on Tuesday, as it ended the day’s trading session 9.4% higher on NSE .

“We expect the recruitment vertical to maintain its strong revenue growth in FY23 (FY22-24 revenue compound annual growth rate of 26%), before normalizing in FY24 because of a reduction in attrition in H2FY23," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 31 May.

On the flipside, investors in this stock should note that the company’s recruitment segment derives a sizable portion of its revenue from IT companies that are more indexed to the US market.

As such, a potential recession in the US could weigh on this segment’s revenue.

Info Edge’s other verticals have their own set of concerns. The competitive intensity in the real estate segment is high. In the matrimonial segment, Info Edge sees a 30-40% hit to revenue in the next few quarters because of its strategy of offering multiple paid services free of cost to gain market share. In the educational vertical, the company is trying to get more paid customers.

These verticals are too small to move the needle for the company as far as its earnings performance is concerned.

In Q4FY22, the recruitment solutions vertical contributed nearly 76% to Info Edge’s standalone revenue of ₹455.5 crore.

Meanwhile, the Info Edge stock is down by 44% from its 52-week high of ₹7,465.4 seen in October.

This is partially because of the correction in stocks of Zomato and PB Fintech, where Info Edge holds a 15% and 13% stake, respectively.

“A primary catalyst for Info Edge’s shares would be a meaningful upside in Zomato and PB Fintech share prices. Though there are strong growth tailwinds in the recruitment business, its resilience is a key factor to be watched amid recessionary trends," said Vivekanand Subbaraman, analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd.